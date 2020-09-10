Listen: Court Hears 18 Year Old Man Died From Stab Would To The Chest.

Nite Trax

The Central Criminal Court has heard an 18 year old boy died from a stab wound to his chest.

The Acting State Pathologist has been giving evidence in the trial of a 17 year old boy who denies murdering Azzam Raguragui in Dundrum, Dublin.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

File image: CCJ/RollingNews

