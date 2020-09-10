Nite Trax

Cabinet Covid Sub Committee Meeting To Discuss More Restrictions For Dublin.

: 09/10/2020 - 16:59
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The cabinet sub committee on COVID is meeting now to discuss potential further restrictions in Dublin.

Health officials are seen as likely to recommended greater restrictions on meetings in people's homes in Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been examining the model used in Glasgow where shops can stay open but social gatherings are limited.

However, government sources have played down the chances of anything being decided this evening, with the government likely to see how the figures develop over the weekend.

 

