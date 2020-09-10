Nite Trax

12am - 1am

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: HSE Chief Defends Suspension Of Covid 19 Testing At Meat Plants.

: 09/10/2020 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
paul_reid_hse_ceo_03_05_2020_rollingnews.jpg

The head of the HSE says it was the "right decision" to pause Covid-19 testing in meat plants in response to more demand in the community.

Mass testing of factory workers, including at locations in Kildare, is on hold until week.

Resources are being focused on people with symptoms contacting their GP.

More than 20,000 people were referred for tests between Monday and Tuesday - double the number from the same two days last week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says they've had to prioritise testing people with coronavirus symptoms:

17reid.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!