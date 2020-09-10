Listen: HSE Chief Defends Suspension Of Covid 19 Testing At Meat Plants.

The head of the HSE says it was the "right decision" to pause Covid-19 testing in meat plants in response to more demand in the community.

Mass testing of factory workers, including at locations in Kildare, is on hold until week.

Resources are being focused on people with symptoms contacting their GP.

More than 20,000 people were referred for tests between Monday and Tuesday - double the number from the same two days last week.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid says they've had to prioritise testing people with coronavirus symptoms:

File image: RollingNews