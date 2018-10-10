K Drive

Listen: Hundreds Line The Streets Of Dublin To Pay Their Respects To Emma Mhic Mhathúna.

: 10/10/2018 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Dublin today to pay their respects to Emma Mhic Mhathuna.

Funeral mass was held for the mother of five at the Pro Cathedral ahead of burial in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth, this evening.

The 37 year old - who died on Sunday - had been at the forefront of the Cervical Check scandal.

Mourners at the mass were told she was a force for good in life and her courage and strength was a gift.

Her cortege passed the Dail, Government Buildings and the Department of Health earlier, as was her wish.

These people came out to pay their final respects:

  The hearse with the coffin of  Emma Mhic Mhathúna passes by the Government Buildings. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

