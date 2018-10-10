Murder Trial Hears Allegations Farmer Rammed The Car Of Another Farmer With A Teleporter

The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple times with a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter Ballyduff in April 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee heard the two farmers fell out because the 73 year old victim had used a crow banger on his land close to the accused's dairy farm.

The prosecution said the jury will hear medical evidence that the deceased suffered multiple trauma to his body with at least five penetrations - two of which went through his body.

