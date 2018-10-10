K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Murder Trial Hears Allegations Farmer Rammed The Car Of Another Farmer With A Teleporter

: 10/10/2018 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kerry.png

The prosecution in the murder trial of a north Kerry farmer says it will be alleged he rammed the car of another farmer multiple times with a teleporter, causing him catastrophic injuries.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O'Mahony of Ardoughter Ballyduff in April 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee heard the two farmers fell out because the 73 year old victim had used a crow banger on his land close to the accused's dairy farm. 

The prosecution said the jury will hear medical evidence that the deceased suffered multiple trauma to his body with at least five penetrations - two of which went through his body.
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!