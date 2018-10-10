Additional Garda Sgt. Seconded To Celbridge.

An additional Garda Sergeant is being seconded to Celbridge.

This officer becomes the second of this rank stationed in the town.

Despite a sharp increase in the number of Gardai stationed in Kildare to circa 358, it remains the division with the lowest Garda to population ratio in the state.

Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, Frank O'Rourke, says " “I am delighted that a second Garda sergeant has been appointed to the Celbridge Garda Station and will take up duty next week. I’m pleased that the Garda resources and numbers are increasing in Celbridge. This was a commitment I got when I met Garda management earlier this year. This is further positive news for Celbridge and I will continue to keep a focus on having further resources allocated to Celbridge and Kildare."