A murder trial has heard a couple told gardai ‘I think we found a body’ after they discovered a suitcase in the canal in Co Kildare.

51 year old Paul Wells Senior of Barnamore Park in Finglas in Dublin denies murdering Kenneth O’Brien in January 2016.

Stephanie Rohan has this report which you may found disturbing.

File image: Criminal Courts Of Justice/RollingNews.