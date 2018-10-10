Listen: Tusla Called Upon To Improve How It Engages With Oberstown Childrens Detention Campus

K Drive

There are calls for TUSLA to urgently improve how it engages with management and children at Oberstown Children Detention Campus.

The latest HIQA inspection of the facility found no major-non compliances in standards - news which has been welcomed by The Irish Penal Reform Trust.

However, the report did find that multi-agency responses to child protection concerns was lacking.

IPRT Executive Director Deirdre Malone admits that's worrying:

