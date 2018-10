In Northern Ireland, the case against a man accused of sexually assaulting a two week old baby has been adjourned.

The infant has been in intensive care in hospital since the alleged assault on September 29th.

A 25 year old man was charged with sexual assault and grievous bodily harm at a previous hearing in Armagh Magistrates Court.

The man who can't be named for legal reasons appeared in court in Newry earlier where he was remanded in custody until November 7th.