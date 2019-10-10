Man People With Mental Illness Are "Trapped" In "Revolving Door" System.

The Mental Health Commission says many people with mental illness are "trapped" in a "revolving door" system for years.

A new report has also described the lack of development in mental health rehabilitation services as "disappointing."

This report, published on World Mental Health Day, says a large number of people remain trapped in inpatient mental health units.

According to the Mental Health Commission, less than half the specialist rehabilitation teams that were promised over a decade ago have been set up.

The 23 teams in existence are “poorly staffed”, the service has been “grossly under-resourced” and provision of care pathways is “mostly absent”, according to Dr. Susan Finnerty.

The report says no teams have been set up in Co. Wicklow and staffing levels are less than 30 percent of what was recommended in the midwest, Cork/Kerry and the midlands.

Dr. Finnerty says there has been minimal improvement since the 2006 mental health policy, A Vision for Change.

She notes that the inaccessibility of rehabilitation services deprives people with enduring mental illness of any prospect of reaching their full potential individually, socially, in the workplace.