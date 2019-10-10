The Eleven To Two Show

13 People Charged With Importing Billions Of Pounds Worth Of Drugs In To The UK.

: 10/10/2019 - 11:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Thirteen people have been charged with importing billions of pounds' worth of drugs into the UK.

They were arrested in raids across the country on Tuesday by the National Crime Agency.

It says the gang carried out Britain's biggest ever known drug-smuggling operation.

