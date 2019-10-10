The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Harris: Dept. Has Not Identified Any Medicines To Be In Short Supply In No-Deal Scenario.

: 10/10/2019 - 11:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_17_07_2019_rollingnews.jpg

The Minister for Health says his department has not identified any medicines that will be in short supply if Britain crashes out of the EU.

He says there is a buffer of 6 to 8 weeks in the supply chain, although some medication can't be stockpiled for that length of time.

It follows the leak of a government memo in the Irish Independent that warns of blockades in Irish waters in the immediate aftermath of a no-deal.

Simon Harris says his department has also sourced alternative suppliers if needed:

 

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!