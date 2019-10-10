Harris: Dept. Has Not Identified Any Medicines To Be In Short Supply In No-Deal Scenario.

The Minister for Health says his department has not identified any medicines that will be in short supply if Britain crashes out of the EU.

He says there is a buffer of 6 to 8 weeks in the supply chain, although some medication can't be stockpiled for that length of time.

It follows the leak of a government memo in the Irish Independent that warns of blockades in Irish waters in the immediate aftermath of a no-deal.

Simon Harris says his department has also sourced alternative suppliers if needed:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews