Ongoing repair works, to fix fire safety problems at a school in Tallaght in Dublin, means the Gaelscoil will have to close.

Scoil Chaitlín Maude is expected to be shut for up to 18 weeks.

It's one of 23 schools that have had to undergo work after serious structural and health and safety issues were identified.

Pupils are to be moved to a school in CityWest while the repairs are carried out.