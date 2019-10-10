Kildare Woman Awarded €40,000 In Social Entrepreneur Funding.

A Kildare woman has been awarded €40,000 in social entrepreneur funding to continue her work in farm safety education.

Celbridge woman, Alma Jordan, set up AgriKids, "to engage, educate, and empower children to be farm safety ambassadors through classroom resources, interactive workshops, storybooks, and a child-friendly game app. "

2019 Social Entrepreneurs Ireland (SEI) Awards say the programme is "is unique in creating safety materials exclusively about children, designed to be consumed by children. "

Alma, who is based in Meath, is one of 6 six social entrepreneurs addressing social problems through innovative solutions to have won a place on this year’s SEI Awards programme.

Image: Darren Ryan, CEO of SEI and Alma Jordan