The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Last-Minute Brexit Talks Underway Between Varadkar & Johnson.

: 10/10/2019 - 12:40
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leo_varadkar_boris_johnson_govt_buildings_sitting_at_the_fire_09_09_2019_rollingnews.jpg

Last minute Brexit talks between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson are underway in the UK.

The two leaders are meeting after a week in which the chances of a deal appear to have faded.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

13talks.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!