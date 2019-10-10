Listen: Tánaiste Calls For Investigation In To Claims DCC Paid Protection Money To Gangs.

The Tánaiste has called for an independent investigation into allegations that Dublin City Council paid protection money to gangs.

The case is before the High Court where it's alleged three building firms paid protection to a violent criminal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has confirmed his office was made aware of the claims in 2017 when he was Housing Minister - but says it was never raised with him personally.

Minister Coveney says there needs to be a full investigation of the allegations:

File image: RollingNews