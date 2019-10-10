The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Tánaiste Calls For Investigation In To Claims DCC Paid Protection Money To Gangs.

: 10/10/2019 - 12:42
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_coveney_12_12_18_rollingnews.jpg

The Tánaiste has called for an independent investigation into allegations that Dublin City Council paid protection money to gangs.

The case is before the High Court where it's alleged three building firms paid protection to a violent criminal.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney has confirmed his office was made aware of the claims in 2017 when he was Housing Minister - but says it was never raised with him personally.

Minister Coveney says there needs to be a full investigation of the allegations:

13coveney.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!