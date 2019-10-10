The Eleven To Two Show

Listen Back: Thursday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Clem Ryan

: 10/10/2019 - 12:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Listen back to hour one of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined  by ex-soldier Mark O'Sullivan & solicitor, Norman Spicer; Fianna Fáil Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Cllr., Paul Ward.

List back to hour two of Kildare Today with Clem Ryan, joined by Kildare ICGP spokesperson/GP, Dr. Brendan O'Shea, member of the Irish Pharmacy Union, Gráinne O'Leary, Independent Naas Municipal District Cllr., Seamie Moore, Kill resident and road safety campaigner, Aurley Keenan, Dr. Bernard Hegarty of the FSAI and Brian McCabe of the Federation of Kildare History Groups.

