Time Running Out For Those Holding UK/Northern Irish Driving Licences To Apply For Exchange.

: 10/10/2019 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Anyone living in Ireland with a UK/Northern Ireland driving licence is being urged to submit their applications to exchange it now as time is running out.

As it can take up to 10 days to process an exchange, the National Driver Licensing Service says it cannot guarantee that any person applying in the second half of October will receive their Irish licence before Brexit day.

In anticipation of an increase in demand for licence exchanges ahead of 31st October, the NDLS is offering some extra opening hours in some of their centres

