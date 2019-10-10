Nite Trax

Listen: Varadkar & Johnson Say They Can See A Pathway Towards A Possible Brexit Deal.

: 10/10/2019 - 16:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson say they could see a pathway towards a possible Brexit deal.

It comes after the two leaders met for around three hours this afternoon.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Photo: Noel Mullen Via RollingNews.ie

