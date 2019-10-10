Listen: Inquiry To Be Launched In To Claims DCC Paid Protection Money.

An independent investigation is to be launched into claims protection payments were made to a criminal gang to provide 'security' on a number of building sites in West Dublin.

The Housing Minister is to appoint an independent person to carry out an inquiry, and Eoghan Murphy says further steps will be taken once the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, the High Court was told construction firms working for Dublin City Council paid up to 1500 euro a week so they could continue building social housing without their workers being attacked.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, who was Housing Minister at the time, says the payments will be fully investigated:

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews