The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Inquiry To Be Launched In To Claims DCC Paid Protection Money.

: 10/10/2019 - 16:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_coveney_26_05_17_rollingnews.jpg

An independent investigation is to be launched into claims protection payments were made to a criminal gang to provide 'security' on a number of building sites in West Dublin.

The Housing Minister is to appoint an independent person to carry out an inquiry, and Eoghan Murphy says further steps will be taken once the investigation is complete.

Earlier this week, the High Court was told construction firms working for Dublin City Council paid up to 1500 euro a week so they could continue building social housing without their workers being attacked.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney, who was Housing Minister at the time, says the payments will be fully investigated:

18protection.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Simon Coveney/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!