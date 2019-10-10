The Night Shift

Dolores O'Riordan's Family Launch Music Bursary In Her Memory.

: 10/10/2019 - 17:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The family of Dolores O'Riordan has launched a music bursary in her memory.

The €4,000 grant aims to support musicians based in Co Limerick.

The Cranberries singer died in January 2018.

Limerick City and County Council is inviting applications until the 31st of October.

 

