London City Airport appears largely unaffected by climate change protests today.

Extinction Rebellion wanted to shut it down for three days, because of its expansion plans.

Activist and paralympian James Brown, who competed for Ireland in 2012, was spotted climbing on top of a British Airways plane.

Co-founder of the group Gail Bradbrook described him as her "hero" and says it takes drastic action to get heard.



