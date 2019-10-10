KCC Requests More Information On Kildare Village Planning Application.

Kildare County Council has requested more detailed information on a planning application which could be crucial to the multi-million expansion of Kildare Village.

Permission was granted to owner, Value Retail Dublin some time ago for 29 new shops, two new restaurants and 460 car parking spaces.

VRD is now seeking to amend that planning approval in order to include a 30th shop.

It was included in the original permission, and is described as for an "anchor tenant".

Value Retail Dublin has indicated that the project won't be commercially viable, unless it is given permission to build this store.

An Bord Pleanala wanted the owner to use the space for the 30th store to create links to Kildare Town.

Kildare County Council was scheduled to hand down a decision on the addition retail space today, but has asked for additional information.

The development description is as follows

"development at a site of c. 2.47 hectares located to the north of St. Brigid’s Primary School’s existing sports ground, south of “Abbey Villa” Monasterevin Road and north-east of the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (permitted under planning Reg. Refs. 04/927 and PL09.241321, 12/61), and accessible from the Nurney Road via the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village, Kildare Town. The proposed development will consist of a revision to the permitted development granted under Kildare County Council Reg. Ref. No. 17/539 and An Bord Pleanála Reg. Ref. No. 300795-18 and will comprise of the provision of an additional unit (Unit 104) as part of the extension to the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village (and the associated amendment of Condition No. 3 to allow for the provision of Unit 104). The proposed development will involve an overall increase of 638sqm in the gross floor area of the permitted extension to the Kildare Tourist Outlet Village

Development Address:

Nurney Road,,Kildare Town,,Co. Kildare."