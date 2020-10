The Chief Medical Officer is urging people to interrupt the transmission of Covid-19.

Dr. Tony Holohan says the profile of the disease is continuing to deteriorate and that individual action is needed to suppress the virus.

Yesterday saw 617 new cases confirmed, the highest number since April.

All counties are under Level 3 restrictions until midnight on October 27th.

Cork GP Dr Nuala O'Connor says Level 3 will work if people reduce their contacts: