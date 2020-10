It's thought pubs across parts of the north of England will be ordered to close from Wednesday as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Boris Johnson's preparing to make a statement to MPs on Monday - in which he's expected to announce a three-tier local lockdown system for England.

Leaders in the north are warning that could have a 'devastating' impact on the regional economy.

Shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds says there needs to be more support for people affected by stricter rules: