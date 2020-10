Sinn Féin says people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment should get a Christmas bonus this year.

It's normally paid to long-term social welfare recipients, giving them a double payment during one week in December.

But the government's still deciding whether to pay it this year, due to the economic crisis.

But Sinn Féin's public expenditure spokesperson, Mairead Farrell, says it should be paid as usual and be extended to PUP recipients: