Listen: VAT Reduction Being Looked At Ahead Of Next Week's Budget

The Tanaiste says a reduction in the VAT rate for the hospitality sector is something that's being looked at ahead of next week's Budget.

The industry's been one of the hardest hit by closures during the pandemic - and has called for a VAT cut from 13 per cent to 9 per cent.

Leo Varadkar says a reduction is being considered - as well as the potential to extend the commercial rates waiver.

He's also suggested a change in approach to funding supports for firms that remain closed due to Covid restrictions: