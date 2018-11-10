Listen: A Tribute To Be Paid To The Late Emma Mhic Mháthúna At St. Patrick's College in Maynooth Today

A special tribute to the late Emma Mhic Mháthúna will be made today as part of the graduation ceremony at St. Patrick's College in Maynooth.

The CervicalCheck campaigner was a former student at the Pontifical University there, where she studied the Bachelor of Arts and Theology.

Mrs Mhic Mhathúna was raised in Leixlip and is buried beside her mother in Laraghbryan Cemetery, Maynooth.

Over 800 lay students are registered at the Pontifical University and as part of the tribute, a grant scheme for students looking to further their studies will also be named in her honour.

President of St. Patrick's College, Fr Michael Mullaney, has fond memories of he