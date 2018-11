Kildare County Councillors are being asked to organise a family-friendly public firework display and a related Halloween-themed event in Celbridge or Leixlip in the future.

This is with a view to emulate the sucess of the the Fingal and Dublin City Safer Halloween initiatives

The motion, brought forward by Community Solidarty Councillor Brendan Young will be discussed at the to November meeting of the Municpal District on Friday