Judges are being being urged by the government to address the cost of payouts awarded for personal injuries.

They've warned a referendum could be held to deal with the issue.

Figures published this week, show the average award for a whiplash injury is just under 20,000 euro.

Junior Minister, Michael D'Arcy, says the Oireachtas will have to act if judges don't respond.

Irish Independent Personal Finance Editor, Charlie Weston, says the current system does not have an upper limit to awards