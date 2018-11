At least 30 people are dead, and almost 100 more are injured, after a series of car bombings in the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Three car bombs were detonated near the Sahafi Hotel in the city on Friday afternoon.

Five attackers attempted to storm the hotel but were shot and killed by police.

An eye witness told reporters at the scene that the attacks lasted for 20 minutes, and happened 'one after the other.'