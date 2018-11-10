Saturday Favourites

6pm - 9pm

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

A County Kildare Post Office Included In Digital Assist Programme

: 11/10/2018 - 15:43
Author: Hugh O'Farrell Walsh
an_post_logo.jpg

A County Kildare post office is among ten across the country included in the Digital Assist Programme.

€80,000 has been ringfenced to equip ten post offices with kiosk units to help members of the public access Government and Local Authority information and services.

The Irish Postmasters Union has welcomed the development.

The units are designed to easily help people find State and Local Authority information.

Postmasters at each office have been trained in use of the machines.

The first has been unveiled at Fogarty’s Quickpick and Post Office in Ballymore Eustace.

Further kiosks are to be unveiled at nine other locations.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!