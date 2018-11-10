A County Kildare Post Office Included In Digital Assist Programme

A County Kildare post office is among ten across the country included in the Digital Assist Programme.

€80,000 has been ringfenced to equip ten post offices with kiosk units to help members of the public access Government and Local Authority information and services.

The Irish Postmasters Union has welcomed the development.

The units are designed to easily help people find State and Local Authority information.

Postmasters at each office have been trained in use of the machines.

The first has been unveiled at Fogarty’s Quickpick and Post Office in Ballymore Eustace.

Further kiosks are to be unveiled at nine other locations.