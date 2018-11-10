17 Garda Reserves Currently Operating Within Kildare Division

There are currently 17 reserves operating in the Kildare Garda Division between stations in Naas, Leixlip Athy, Newbridge and Kildare town.

The number of Garda reserves has dropped by almost 50% in the last 5 years

The current number of reserves across the country stands at 569 down from 1,164 in 2013.

The Minster for Minister for Justice and Equality Charlie Flanagan has said that the lifting of the moratorium on the recruitment of trainee Gardaí in 2014 is on of the main factors behind the fall in numbers.

He believes the focus on replenishing full time rank numbers is the right approach but hopes to increase reserve numbers to 2000 by 2021.