Gardai Investigate Number Of Incidents In The Drogheda Area

Gardai are investigating a number of incidents in the Drogheda area that took place overnight on Thursday.

They included cars being set on fire and a number of petrol bombs being thrown.

At a quarter past 11 on Thursday night what appears to be a petrol bomb was thrown at a house in the Termonabbey area.

While at around half past 11 Gardaí received reports that a man had entered a halting site in the Cement Road area allegedly carrying a firearm. Gardaí attended the scene but nothing was found.

A road was damaged by a petrol bomb at around 2 am on Friday morning in a residential area of Cement Road.

Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in the St. Laurences Park area of Drogheda shortly after 2am and another in the St. Laurences Drive area which occurred at twenty past five yesterday morning.

No arrests have yet been made in relation to the incidents. Investigations are on-going.