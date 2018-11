The Office of Public Works has announced they intend to re-issue a complete set of tender doccuments in the coming weeks for the State forensics laboratory at Backweston, Celbridge, County Kildare

Due to recent changes in international forensic laboratory standards, the merging of the Garda Technical Bureau with Forensic Science Ireland and changes to staff numbers, further material is now needed as part of the tender documentation.

This is a development worth around €60 million.