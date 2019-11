Fianna Fail TD Stephen Donnelly is calling on the Health Minister to clarify the governance of the National Maternity Hospital.

It's after the former master of the hospital, Dr. Peter Boylan, claimed the new hospital in Dublin is still under religious control.

He's told RTE, the Sisters of Charity still hasn't been given permission by the Vatican to make it secular.

Deputy Donnelly says it needs to be state run if it's built by the state: