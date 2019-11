The Taoiseach is to take part in the Remembrance Day ceremonies in Enniskillen in County Fermanagh today.

Leo Varadkar will be joining others in marking the 32nd anniversary of the Enniskillen bombing which claimed the lives of 12 people.

He'll lay a wreath at the Cenotaph in the town, before attending a Remembrance Service in Saint Macartin's Cathedral.