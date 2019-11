The head of the HSE says the agency has too many managers -- and layoffs will begin in the New Year.

Paul Reid's told the Sunday Business Post central administration in the health service is "out of kilter" with the needs of the front lines.

He's announced he is cutting the HSE's senior management team back from 23 to just a nine-person executive from today.

He also says the health service will have to offer more money to get the best people for management jobs.