Head Of Irish Water Says He Wasn't Surprised A Second Boil Water Notice Had To Be Issued This Week.

: 11/10/2019 - 10:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
irish_water_logo.png

 

The head of Irish Water says he was wasn't surpised that a second boil water notice had to be issued this week.

The Sunday Independent reports Niall Gleeson says he knew the country's water infrastructure was in bad shape when he took up the role three months ago.

The boil water notice affecting more than 600,000 people in parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath will remain in place until Tuesday.

Niall Gleeson says it was 'devastating' to issue a second notice but he was neither 'shocked or surprised'.

Irish Water says work will continue over the weekend to complete the testing and final results will be known on Tuesday.
 

