Calls On KCC To Provide Celbridge-Leixlip MD Members With Map Of The Salt Speading Road Network.

: 11/10/2019 - 10:35
Author: Eoin Beatty
icy_road.jpg

Fianna Fail Cllr. Michael Coleman has asked the council to provide members of the Celbridge-Leixlip MD with a map of the salt spreading road network for this season 2019/2020 for the MD.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the MD.

That takes place this coming Friday, November 15th at 10am.

