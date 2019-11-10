Sunday Wind Down

56 Vehicles Form The Kildare Divisional Fleet For 2019.

: 11/10/2019 - 12:31
Author: Eoin Beatty
Figures from the Dept. of Justice and Equality outline the strength of the Kildare Garda Divisional Fleet as of October 25th, 2019.

Significant capital investment is being made in An Garda Síochána, including a total of €46 million for investment in the Garda fleet between 2016 and 2021.

€10 million capital funding has been made for the purchase and fit-out of Garda vehicles in 2019.

The strength of the Kildare Divisional Fleet as is set out in the following table.

Fleet as of 25 October 2019 Cars Vans Mbikes 4 x 4 Others Total
Kildare District 19 6 0 0 0 25
Leixlip District 8 2 0 0 0 10
Naas District 15 5 1 1 0 22
Total - Kildare Division 42 12 1 1 0 56

