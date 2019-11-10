Sunday Wind Down

Kildare Has Received €6.5 Million Funding For Flood Defence Schemes Since 2009.

: 11/10/2019 - 12:42
Author: Eoin Beatty
flooding_sign_1.png

 

The Dept. of Public Expenditure and Reform have released figures in relation to the level of funding issued for flood defence schemes in each county from 2009 to date in 2019.

The figures, which total approximately €434m, include expenditure on major flood relief schemes, contributions to Local Authorities under the Office of Public Works' (OPW) Minor Flood Mitigation Works and Coastal Protection (Minor Works) Scheme and payments to Local Authorities in 2014 and 2015 for the repair of damaged public coastal defence infrastructure following the storm which affected the western seaboard in December 2013 and January 2014.

Cork has received the most funding with €148 million, while Kildare has received €6.5 million.

The lowest amount of funding has been received by Laois with €0.2 million.

