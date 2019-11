Kildare County Council is being asked to confirm what additional facilities it needs to be able to sterilise the tankers of fresh drinking water sent out during water outages etc., so that water from said tankers does not have to be boiled.

The question was put forward by Labour Cllr. Ciara Galvin.

It will be discussed at the next meeting of the Celbridge-Leixlip MD, on Friday 15th November at 10am.