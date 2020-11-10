Listen Live Logo

279 People Hospitalised For Treatment For Covid 19.

: 10/11/2020 - 13:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
279 people with Covid-19 are being treated in Irish hospitals, of whom 29 are at Naas General.

The national figure is down 11 on yesterday morning's figure, and lowest number since October 18th.

Meanwhile, there were 41 patients in ICU with the virus as of last night.

 

 

