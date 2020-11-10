Garda Detained In Suspicion Of Drink Driving Now Suspended From Duty.

A garda has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and has been suspended from duty.

Gardai in Navan in Co Meath attended the scene of a single vehicle collision involving an unmarked official Garda car with one occupant on the M3 at 10.30am yesterday.

The driver - a member of An Garda Síochána - was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

A criminal investigation into breaches of the road traffic act is currently ongoing.

An internal disciplinary investigation has also begun, and the guard has been suspended from duty.



File image: RollingNews