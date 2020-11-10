Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: AG Says There Constitutional Challenges To Consider In Relation To Woulfe Controversy

: 10/11/2020 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
high_court_ireland.jpg

The legal advisor to the government has said there's serious constitutional challenges to be considered in relation to the controversy surrounding Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe.

The Attorney General updated ministers on the stand-off between members of the judiciary this morning.

Chief Justice Frank Clarke has said he believes Seamus Woulfe should resign over the golfgate affair - something Mr Justice Woulfe is refusing to do.

The issue has now been bounced to the Oireachtas - with Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy saying there may not be grounds for an impeachment vote:

tuescath16.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

