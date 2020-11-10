Naas General Hospital Has "Paused" Elective Surgery Because Of Covid 19 Outbreaks.

All elective surgeries at Naas General Hospital have been "paused" for two weeks, because of several Covid outbreaks within the hospital.

Patients and staff are affected by these outbreaks

As at Friday, 35 nursing and 10 HCA staff had been diagnosed with Covid 19.

Swabbing of staff began over the weekend.

As parts of its response measures, Naas General has also suspended endoscopy and out-patient appointments for 14 days.

Essential services are being maintained.

In a statement to Kfm News, the hospital says it is making direct contact with affected patients.

This evening, Naas General is also asking people to attend the Emergency Department if "absolutely necessary", because of a high level of attendance.

The hospital's statement, in full: "Naas General Hospital has been responding to a number of separate COVID-19 outbreaks involving patients and staff. The Hospital Management Team have implemented a number of measures to ensure the safety of patients and staff in line with Infection Prevention Control and Public Health advice and guidance. As part of the Covid-19 Action Plan the Hospital is maintaining essential services however a decision has been taken to pause elective surgery, endoscopy and outpatient activity for a two week period. All patients are being contacted directly by the Hospital.

This evening, Tuesday 10th November, the ED is experiencing a high level of attendances, please only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary. People with minor and less urgent medical problems are advised to see their Pharmacy/GP/out of hours service in the first instance, where possible and appropriate.

Please adhere to public health advice and the level 5 restrictions at this time. Visiting to Hospitals is not permitted, except for compassionate grounds. Do not attend a hospital or any health care facility if you have any symptoms suggestive of Covid 19 infection. Please contact your GP by phone for advice if you have any concerns. Further advice is available at www.hse.ie

The Hospital would like to acknowledge the work and support of all staff at this time."

