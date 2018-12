Gardai at Naas are continuing to appeal for information on a groom reported missing from his wedding reception in the town.

45 year old Stephen Warren left the Naas hotel in which his reception was being held at 12.30am on Sunday moring.

He's 5 foot 10" tall, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who knows where he is, is asked to get in touch with Naas Garda Station 045 884300.