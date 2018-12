The Office of Public Works is paying almost a million, annually, in rent to private landlords for properties in Kildare.

The Dept. of Housing says the OPW is currently renting 365 buildings across Ireland.

2 are unoccupied.

The OPW does not, however, have details of leases that may be taken directly by other Government Departments/State bodies.

Rent paid in Kildare, per annum, is €921,580.04.

