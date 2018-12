The British Prime Minister has delayed a vote on the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement that was due to take place tomorrow.

Theresa May was speaking in the House of Commons where she acknowledged that there is widespread and deep concern about Northern Ireland.

She added that she will seek additional reassurances from the EU on the backstop aspect of the deal.

And the UK leader had this question for MPs:

Image: Theresa May delivering her address in the House of Commons this afternoon.